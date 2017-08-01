Kettering boy, 13, to walk length of Welsh border for charity

A Kettering schoolboy will take on a 177-mile hike along the Welsh border to raise money for Cancer Research.

Tom Smith, 13, who attends Kettering Science Academy, is walking Offa’s Dyke from Chepstow to Prestatyn.

He is aiming to do this in 10 days and is hoping to raise £1,000 after losing members of his family and close friends to cancer.

Tom said: “I am just 13 years old and already three of my grandparents have had cancer.

“Only one has survived.

“One of my karate instructors, Mick Dainty, also died suddenly of cancer and it made me want to do something to make a difference.

“This walk will challenge me as it’s so tough and will hopefully bring people’s attention to it and raise money for Cancer Research.”

Tom will set off on Sunday (August 6) in Chepstow and will pass through Monmouth, Hay-on-Wye, Kington, Knighton, Montgomery, Oswestry, Llangollen and Ruthin before reaching Prestatyn on August 16.

During the walk he will also climb and descend the equivalent of more than the height of Mt Everest when all the smaller mountains are added together.

Tom’s last fundraising event, when he was 12, saw him ascend and descend Ben Nevis in less than six hours.

Several local businesses have supported Tom with his fundraising including Kettering Sand Blasting, which has paid for all of the accommodation costs and continues to support him with his other fundraising.

To donate to Tom’s cause, click here.