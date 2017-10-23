Kettering-born comedian to switch on town’s Christmas lights

Kettering’s countdown to Christmas will start when comedian James Acaster turns on the town’s lights at the BIG Switch On event.

The Kettering-born comedian will take to the stage at Kettering Market Place on Thursday, November 30, to kick-start the festivities.

The BIG Switch On will run from 5pm to 7.30pm and, in addition to Acaster, will be hosted by Connect FM and will feature the cast of the Lighthouse Theatre’s Christmas panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, plus live music and entertainment for the whole family.

The stand-up comedian has become a regular on TV panel shows such as Mock the Week and 8 out of 10 cats and has received acclaim from around the world, including a record breaking five consecutive nominations for best comedy

show at the 2012-2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals.

He also returned to Kettering to film a series of comedy shorts as he visits some of his old haunts and around the town, including Boughton House, the Manor House Museum and Wicksteed Park.

You can watch all six ‘Sweet Home Ketteringa’ videos at www.jamesacaster.com/sweet-home- ketteringa

James Acaster said: “Kettering has always lit up my life and I am humbled to be able to do the same for Kettering.”

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “There is an exciting line-up of activities in Kettering town centre in the run-up to Christmas this year.

“The programme of festivities we have put on will provide a range of attractions for the whole family.

“Christmas this year is definitely in Kettering.”

In the run-up to Christmas, there will be plenty of chances to support Kettering town centre with late night shopping on Thursdays from November 30.

Small Business Saturday and the teenage market returns on December 2 and a special Christmas market will be held on Kettering Market Place on Thursday, December 14.

There will also be the chance to wrap up warm and watch a festive film on the big screen on the Market Place on Thursday, December 21, at 5pm.

As part of the Christmas festivities, and to support local businesses, Kettering Council is offering free parking in its town centre car parks on the following days in December - all day on Saturday, December 2, December 9, December 16, December 23, and after 3pm on Thursday, December 7, December 14 and December 21.

These are in addition to the free parking that already operates in council-owned car parks on Sundays (all day) and evenings (after 6pm).

Further information on the full schedule of Christmas in Kettering activities will be unveiled over the coming weeks at www.thisiskettering.com/christmas.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and culture, said: “We’re delighted to have James Acaster switching on the lights in his home town and getting the local community in the mood for Christmas.

“This year’s events include entertainment for all the family which I hope will encourage lots of people into the town centre.

“Over the festive period, as well as the big switch-on, there’ll be Christmas markets, a big screen movie and free parking days to enjoy.”