Kettering biker group to bring festive cheer to children in hospital

Dozens of bikers will be dressed as Santa to make a very special delivery to the children’s ward at Kettering General Hospital (KGH).

Kettering Biker Escorts is a newly formed community group with more than 280 motorcyclists in the area.

The aim of the group is to come together to give something back to the community while also raising money for the air ambulance service.

The group has already taken part in several events, including a wedding escort, two funeral escorts, a memorial ride for Rushden biker Darryl Souza and two surprise birthdays.

And it is now gearing up for a Christmas toy ride to Skylark ward at KGH where they have children aged from newborn through to 17-years-old.

Anthony Gardner, founder member of the group, said: “We decided to do the Christmas toy run for the ward just before Christmas as another way of us giving back to our local community and to try and make the children’s Christmas a little bit better while they spend their Christmas in hospital.”

The group is hoping to gather as many donations as possible to take to the ward on December 23.

Anthony said they will have more than 60 motorcyclists dressed in Santa costumes for the special delivery and added: “The children will be able to look out from the window to see all of us at a designated parking area within the hospital.

“The play team co-ordinator will transfer the donations to the ward and store them ready to give out to the children in hospital over the Christmas period.”

People can get involved by donating anything that can be used as a Christmas present for a child on the ward.

It can be anything from a colouring book to a gift card, but everything needs to be new.

The Co-op store in Hallwood Road, Kettering, and KH Motorcycles in Market Harborough have offered to be drop-off points for any donations.

KH Motorcycles will also be the starting point of the Christmas toy run on December 23, which is due to leave at 1pm and arrive at the hospital at 1.30pm.

For more information about the ride or to arrange for donations to be collected, contact Anthony on the Kettering Biker Escorts Facebook page or via email to ketteringbikerescorts@gmail.com.