Kettering bargain store set for rebrand

A bargain store in Kettering will relaunch under a new name tomorrow (Friday).

Bargain Buys, in the Northfield Retail Park in Northfield Avenue, will become Poundworld Plus.

It will relaunch at 10am tomorrow, with goodie bags for the first 100 customers through the doors.

Bargain Buys temporarily closed on Saturday (July 29) in order to make a number of alterations and to fully remerchandise the outlet.

Jamie Barley, area manager at Poundworld, said: “We’re passionate about offering our customers amazing value and providing them with a great shopping experience.

“As well as re-branding to Poundworld Plus, our temporary closure has allowed us to completely re-merchandise the store to make room for 1,000s of new products and deals.”

Poundworld say they will be offering customers ‘thousands of new, amazing deals and providing an even better shopping experience when they relaunch’.