Kettering author releases first novel

An author who grew up in Kettering has had her first novel published.

Victoria Mansbridge’s book ‘A Walk Alone’ was published by Austin Macauley Publishers last week.

Victoria's book cover.

Victoria actually wrote the book more than 10 years ago but it took her a long time to let anyone read it - and now it can be bought all over the world.

The author said: “I’ve always been interested in the idea that we create our own reality based on our thoughts, how our perception shapes our world.

“A Walk Alone explores this by charting the life of a woman obsessed with negative thoughts.

“Emma struggles with a guilt that should not be hers.

“She is trapped in her own misplaced culpability and the book explores the choices she makes based on the path she has put herself on.”

Victoria, who moved from Corby to Kettering aged two, went to Latimer School and went on to be taught by her mum when taking English at A-Level.

She added: “Ever since I was little I’ve been writing short stories and little pieces here and there – I always dreamed of one day having a novel published.

“I actually wrote A Walk Alone over 10 years ago.

“It took me a long time to build up the courage to let anyone else read it.”

Victoria’s book can be found on Amazon here.