Kettering area guides help recreate history at Kirby Hall

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides from the Kettering Division came together at Kirby Hall near Corby for two very special reasons.

They had been invited along to the English Heritage site by Beryl Spearman, Kirby Hall manager to plant some ‘conker’ trees – following in the footsteps of guides and brownies who had planted the original avenue of Horse Chestnut trees in October 1935.

The trees are thought to need replacing in the coming years and they were delighted to be asked to come along and plant their replacements and have an afternoon of fun and adventure in the splendid grounds.

The Rainbows planted their conkers in the morning and then had a fantastic time running around and exploring the grounds and taking part in activities to celebrate the Rainbows 30th birthday.

They each gained a challenge badge and rounded the day off with rainbow cake for all.

The brownies and guides came along in the afternoon and took part in a number of activities and even though we had gale force winds it didn’t stop their enthusiasm for the great outdoors.

Viv Robey, from the Rainbow Section said: “The girls and leaders have had a brilliant day following in the footsteps of their predecessors and have felt privileged to use such a beautiful building for the day.”

“We have taken full advantage of that and are grateful to have the opportunity to plant some more trees for future generations to enjoy.”

Beryl Spearman added: “It was lovely to see the Hall being used and seeing the girls have so much fun.”

Girlguiding is all about having fun, taking part in activities and challenges and the girls take what they do in guiding with them as they grow up.

They develop the skills and confidence that they need to reach their potential - as students, colleagues, parents, friends and citizens - and become the young women that they want to be.

If anybody is interested in joining Girlguiding as a volunteer or wishes to register their daughter please visit the Girlguiding website at: www.girlguiding.org.uk.