Just a week to go until the Rockingham Horse Trials

There is just over a week to go until the 2017 FEI Rockingham International Horse Trials.

The main action kicks off on Friday, May 19, with national eventing classes and international dressage – although a tip for fans of this year’s Badminton Horse Trials winner, Andrew Nicholson is among those riders doing dressage on Thursday.

He will be in the arena five times, and with entry to the park free on Thursday it is the perfect opportunity to get up close and watch the man in action.

Away from the affiliated eventing, Friday also plays host to the Burghley Young Event Horse classes where spectators can watch the stars of the future as their riders seek qualification for the Young Horse Championships at Burghley Horse Trials in September.

On Saturday (May 20) the international competitors complete their jumping phases and the Under 18 riders vie to attract the team selectors eyes.

The British Showjumping and the Pony Club team class also take place on Saturday, with 100 teams entered competition is going to be really fierce.

Sunday’s action focuses on the Loomes Championship, the winner of which will be presented with a handmade English watch by Rockingham’s official timekeeper, Robert Loomes of Stamford.

Sunday is also the day that the Arena Eventing competitions are held and, new for this year, Riding Club teams compete in a showjumping class.

The horse trials takes place over the weekend of May 19 to 21 in the park at Rockingham Castle, with free entry on the Thursday for those wishing to watch dressage.

Tickets start at £12.50 for Friday, with under 16s free of charge.