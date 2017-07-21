Just a week to go until Primark opens at Rushden Lakes

Have your say

Primark fans have just seven days to wait until the new store at Rushden Lakes opens.

The new store, which will create 250 jobs, is set to open its doors to customers at 10am on Friday (July 28).

Rushden Lakes

This is the same day as numerous other shops are opening at the £140 million retail and leisure development just off the A45 at Rushden, including M&S, H&M, White Stuff and Joules.

A spokesman for Primark said: “The new store will showcase two floors of fashion over 42,200 sq ft of retail space and will feature the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s fashions including footwear, accessories as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

“The store’s design and layout builds on Primark’s latest contemporary shop fit.”

Primark will be one of the first stores to open as part of the first phase of Rushden Lakes.

House of Fraser is also opening as part of this first phase, but is not due to open until the end of August.

The Northants Telegraph will keep you updated as and when other stores reveal details about their opening days.

Here are details of some of the shops who have already confirmed they are opening next week:

