Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of former Northamptonshire police commissioner Adam Simmonds

Former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Adam Simmonds could face a retrial over allegations he leaked sensitive data after a jury failed to reach a verdict at Southwark Crown Court.

Simmonds stood accused of passing on confidential information about a criminal investigation into Wellingborough MP Peter Bone and his wife Jeanette between November 2013 and May 2014.

No formal charges were brought against Mr and Mrs Bone, but Mr Simmonds, from Leicester, was later charged with breaching data protection laws.

Yesterday, following 12 hours of deliberation, a jury failed to reach a verdict on the former commissioner.

He had denied the charge of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data in the three-week trial, in which both Northampton North MP Michael Ellis and former Northampton South MP David Mackintosh were called to the stand to give evidence.

The prosecution in the case asked for seven days to consider a retrial, which was granted.

Mr Simmonds was elected as police and crime commissioner for Northampton in 2012, but chose not to stand for re-election in 2016.