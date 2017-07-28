Joules opens Rushden Lakes store

Have your say

Joules was one of the first stores to open its doors at Rushden Lakes this morning (Friday).

Dozens lined up to get their first glimpse at the items on offer at the British lifestyle-inspired clothing store.

Hayley Heley, 33, was the first in the queue having arrived at 4.30am - winning a £200 voucher in the process.

Ms Heley, who travelled from Raunds, said: “I have waited so long for this day.

“I think it’s brilliant and I’m not even that big a shopper.

“I love the wildlife aspect and all of the children will too.

“It’s great to have this on our doorstep.”

Ms Heley beat Sadie Whitelock, 29, who was second in the queue after getting there at 4.40am.

Ms Whitelock, from Rushden, said: “I think it is massive for the town and for the area.

“There are so many good shops here and the whole place looks amazing.

“There is nothing like this around here.”

Others in the front of the queue received a £100 gift voucher and goodie bag, with 15 per cent off in store all weekend.

Cheryl Scarborough, 36, from Irthlingborough, started queuing up at 5.30am.

She said: “I’m really excited to go on the lakes and visit all of the other stores.

“There’s nothing that close to us that we can go to and the wildlife side of it is great.”

Maria Head, 42, made the trip over to the complex from Northampton.

SHe said: “I came here from Northampton because, apart from Milton Keynes, there’s nothing this good.

“There’s so much here and I’m really looking forward to it all being open, especially the restaurants.”