Join U3A at birthday celebration on Saturday

Thrapston and District’s University of the Third Age is celebrating its fifth birthday with a bash at the Plaza in Thrapston this Saturday (May 6) from 10am to 2pm.

The group is extending an invite for anyone to attend the free event and find out more about the group.

Spokesman Ann Carter said: “There are about 1,000 U3As across the UK.

“The Thrapston and District branch was launched in 2012 with a membership of 69.

“At the time there was already a branch in Oundle, but many of the interest groups were full and not all Thrapston residents could get there, so it was proposed to set up own local branch. Subsequently a group of volunteers, under the guidance of the national governing body, set to the task, leading to our first AGM and the election of the first formal committee.

“The U3A is for anyone who is no longer in full-time employment; it is an organisation where you make friends, learn new things and have fun! Don’t be confused by our name; you don’t need any qualifications to become a member and there are no exams, essays or assignments! The original meaning of ‘university’ is ‘a collective of people devoted to learning’, or ‘joining together for a common purpose’ and this is what the U3A is all about.

“If you would like more information, do join us for our Open Day. You will be most welcome.”