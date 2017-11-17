Join the festivities with Thrapston’s Christmas lights switch-on

Live entertainment, festive food and a fun fair will help light up Thrapston on Saturday, November 25, as the town stages its Christmas festival.

The annual event, supported by Thrapston Town Council, is now in its fourth year and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

New this year is a Christmas market in Thrapston Plaza, which will be packed with local traders selling festive goodies and handcrafted presents.

Mid-afternoon will see the High Street come alive as new Christmas lights illuminate the town centre.

A stage in the town centre will host live entertainment from local bands and choirs, plus performances from Step N Grooves Dance School.

Festive food from local traders can be enjoyed alongside street entertainers, side stalls, a kids ‘creative’ zone, face painting, a bouncy disco and a fun fair.

And no Christmas event would be complete without a visit to Santa’s Grotto.

While the Christmas festival isn’t taking place until next week, the fun has started early with the snowman colouring competition for children in association with Thrapston Library and Jollys Toys.

One lucky winner will get to switch on the Christmas tree lights with Thrapston mayor Cllr Sam Cribb.

Competition entry forms and more information can be found on the festival’s Facebook page @thrapstonchristmaslights and at Thrapston Library.

The closing date is midday tomorrow (Saturday).

Cllr Cribb said: “This year’s event is set to be truly fantastic for all the family.

“The town council has made a significant investment in festive lighting for the High Street and tree and we are sure everyone will love what we’ve done.

“I’d encourage everyone to get there early to enjoy our Christmas market before we open our High Street for fun, food and entertainment, and of course, the switch-on of our Christmas tree lights at 6pm.”

The event starts at 2pm with a Christmas market in Thrapston Plaza, with the High Street entertainment starting at 3.30pm.

The event will culminate with the switching on of the Christmas Tree lights at 6pm.