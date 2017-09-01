Join the big tea party hosted by Rushden-based children’s charity

Spurgeons is hosting its first ever afternoon tea party to celebrate 150 years of helping disadvantaged children.

The event will take place at The Sharnbrook Mill Hotel from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, September 24, and tickets are just £19.50 with all proceeds going to the children’s charity.

Guests will enjoy luxury tea, sandwiches, scones and cakes in a marquee on the banks of the River Ouse, with live music from local violinist Jon Spinner.

Rushden-based Spurgeons has been supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged children in England for 150 years.

They are celebrating their birthday by hosting a variety of events around the country, to coincide with the inaugural Every Child Week.

Every Child Week, which is taking place from September 24 to September 30, is a national week of hope, urging members of the public to make a pledge and give vulnerable children living in the UK the chance of a better future.

Sue Dennis, events and community fundraising manager, said: “Spurgeons has been changing lives since 1867, including right here on our doorstep.

“Now we want the whole community to join forces with us and give hope to every child living in poverty today.

“Tickets are selling fast so reserve a place for you and your family as soon as possible.”

In 1867, Baptist preacher Charles Haddon Spurgeon, driven by a desire to tackle poverty and injustice, founded an orphanage which became the children’s charity known as Spurgeons today.

Although the face of their work has changed, the need is just as great today as it was then, with more than 3.9 million children living in poverty in the UK today.

Last year, the charity ran more than 80 projects across England to support children and parents, including young carers, family support, children’s centres and girls in gangs.

In Northamptonshire, the charity’s Together for Families initiative supports young parents living in isolation to form their own community groups.

To book tickets for the tea party, contact Sue on 01933 417397 or 07976 811814 or sdennis@spurgeons.org.

For more information about Spurgeons and the people they support, click here