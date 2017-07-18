Join in the fun with family festival at Wellingborough community centre

Families are invited to join in the fun at an annual family festival.

Glamis Hall on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate is holding the annual event from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, July 22.

Attractions will include a bouncy castle, animal farm, pony rides, Tony’s Reptile Show, face painting, messy craft zone, penalty shoot out and the police van.

Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall said: “We are hoping for a good turn-out so everyone can have an enjoyable day.

“We have so much planned for all the family along with free admission.

“A friend of mine is bringing along his 1937 Plymouth that has been in the movie Evita which Madonna sat in during the film.”

The family festival will give people the chance to find out more about the centre in Goldsmith Road which provides a day centre for elderly people.

But this is not all as it also offers services including youth and football clubs, a youth theatre group, various exercise groups for children and adults and a party venue for hire by local people.

