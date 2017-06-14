Jobseeker’s Allowance claimant count up in Corby and Kettering, but down in Wellingborough and Rushden

The latest labour market statistics have seen mixed news for the north of the county.

The number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and universal credit has risen in Corby and Kettering, but dropped in Wellingborough and Rushden.

The latest figures, for February to April this year, show that the employment rate nationally has remained at a record high of 74.8 per cent.

In Corby, the employment rate is 75.9 per cent.

The JSA claimant count stands at 875, up 9.4 per cent.

In Kettering, the employment rate is way above the national average at 82.2 per cent.

But the JSA claimant count has seen a slight increase, rising 1.4 per cent to 1,055.

Rushden’s employment rate currently stands at 77.2 per cent.

The JSA claimant count has reduced by 2.5 per cent and now stands at 580.

Wellingborough is the only area in the north of the county to have an employment rate below the national average at 72.3 per cent.

But the JSA claimant count has dropped by 5.3 per cent to 895.

Commenting on the statistics for the East Midlands - which has seen a 0.4 per cent fall in unemployment - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions David Gauke said: “This Government wants to give everyone the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they live or their background.

“This is yet another strong set of record-breaking figures with employment up and unemployment down, fuelled by full-time opportunities.

“This is good news for families as we continue to build a stronger, fairer Britain.”