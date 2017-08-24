Jobs event to take place at KGH

Kettering General Hospital is hosting a recruitment event to appoint to a variety of jobs – with an emphasis on nursing roles including bank opportunities.

Every year the hospital runs a number of recruitment events to enable local people – and individuals from across the country – to have an opportunity to join the hospital’s friendly and professional teams.

The event is being held on Saturday, September 9, from 10am-12pm, at the hospital’s Prince William Education Centre (PWEC)

Staff from across the hospital will be on hand to describe what it is like working here, the positions available, and how to apply for posts.

Kettering General Hospital’s Director of Nursing and Quality, Leanne Hackshall, said: “The Trust employees over 4,000 people, we have a nursing workforce of over 1,750 staff and currently we have around 100 nursing and 45 healthcare assistant vacancies.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to see what it is like to work at Kettering General Hospital, to find out what jobs are available and talk to people about their careers in healthcare and the NHS.”

Opportunities on offer will be described on www.kgh.nhs.uk/working-here/

On the day there will be an opportunity to make applications and meet staff from the relevant departments to answer any questions people may have.