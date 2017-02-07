Jewellery taken after thieves smash their way into Desborough house

Two offenders smashed their way into a house in Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough, sometime between 10.45am and 4pm yesterday (Monday).

The glass in the side door to the property was smashed to gain access and while inside, the offenders searched the bedrooms, stealing jewellery.

The offenders were dressed in black with face coverings and left the property with a bag.

They got into a vehicle parked in Rushton Road.

The vehicle may have been grey or black with a possible registration number of FJX or FLX.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.