Jewellery taken after thieves force their way into Wellingborough house through back door

Jewellery was taken after thieves broke into a house in Castle Street, Wellingborough.

Sometime between 7pm on Thursday, September 15, and 4pm on Sunday, September 18, the burglars forced their way in through the back door of the property and stole various items, including jewellery.

A police spokesman said: “The property backs on to Castle Field playing fields and the offenders may have left this way.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.