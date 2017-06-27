James’ 400-mile static bike ride raises more than £1,500 for KGH

A security manager at KGH raised money to buy hospital equipment by cycling for almost 17 hours.

James Donnelly pedalled the equivalent of 400 miles, or 250,000 steps, in a 16-hour, 15 minute, stint on a static bike on Friday (June 23).

Richard Munden, James Donnelly and Mary Tunney

In doing so he’s raised £1,712 as of today (Tuesday), which will be used to buy a new trolley which will help nurses when they are administering chemotherapy.

Maxine Andrews from the KGH fundraising team said: “We have been moved incredibly by the support our patients, visitors and staff have given James all day.

“We’ve got so many thank yous to give.

“Thank you to those who came and cycled with James, to those who came and told their own stories about the care and treatment they’ve received on our chemotherapy ward, to those who kindly brought James snacks and drinks to keep him going, and to those who donated to support James and our chemotherapy ward... it was a pleasure to meet you all!”

Donations are still being accepted and anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

Alternatively, call Maxine on 01536 491569.