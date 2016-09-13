Items seized from bogus Facebook sellers in Rushden and Rothwell

Counterfeit DVDs, trainers and tracksuits were among the items seized from the homes of Facebook sellers in Rushden and Rothwell.

The sellers involved had been previously warned they were committing criminal offences by offering for sale and selling bogus items on Facebook.

Trading standards officers searched two properties, the first a residential address in Rushden.

The seller had ignored previous warnings and continued to sell counterfeit DVDs of films, including ones currently showing at the cinema and not legitimately available on DVD.

Northamptonshire Trading Standards officers seized computers and this investigation is ongoing.

A residential address in Rothwell was also searched.

The sellers had ignored their previous warnings and continued to sell counterfeit clothing including Nike trainers and Ralph Lauren tracksuits.

Officers seized a quantity of trademarked trainers, clothing, watches, sunglasses and two mobile phones. This investigation is also ongoing.

Northamptonshire Trading Standards regularly monitors social media as well as markets and car boot sales to identify sellers of counterfeit goods and will take appropriate enforcement action to ensure compliance.

The maximum penalty for a breach of the Trade Marks Act is 10 years imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

Cllr Andre Gonzalez De Savage, county council deputy leader and cabinet member for public protection, said: “The counterfeiting market preys on the vulnerable and wider public as a low cost alternative but we can’t and mustn’t understate the risks.

“It may be tempting to buy counterfeit goods at a cheap price, but pirate products are often poor quality, can be very dangerous and in some extreme cases can cause serious injury and even death.

“With no regulation of counterfeit goods and services there is a high risk of poor quality or harmful purchases with no comeback or guarantees.

“It also damages the economy and risks the loss of many UK jobs.

“Some and usually most counterfeit goods are of very plausible appearance and difficult to spot to the untrained eye.

“If you suspect someone may be selling counterfeit DVDs or other products, you can report it by phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.”