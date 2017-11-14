It’s back! Joules sale returns to Corby this week

Shoppers will be hoping to bag a bargain when the Joules sale returns to Corby this week.

Clothing for men, women and children with up to 70 per cent off will be on sale at Rockingham Speedway in Mitchell Road, Corby, for the three-day event.

Stock will be replenished daily and there will be the chance to bag some ‘Black Friday’ bargains.

The sale will be open to the public from 11am to 8pm on Friday (November 17), 9am to 6pm on Saturday (November 18) and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (November 19).

Previous sales held by Joules at the speedway have attracted thousands of shoppers, with many queuing ahead of the doors opening to get the best bargains.

Joules specialises in colourful, British-designed casualwear for men, women and children.

Its range also includes nightwear, shoes, boots, bags and accessories.