It’s a family affair as Corby pub manager prepares for his fourth tandem skydive

One of Teamwork Trust’s most committed fundraisers has enlisted the help of two of his partner’s children for his fourth tandem skydive.

Phil Heimes, general manager of the Harpers Brook pub in Corby, has run a number of fundraisers for the charity, whose members are adults with learning difficulties, physical and sensory disabilities.

His efforts have helped raise more than £5,000 in the last three years.

Phil’s latest tandem skydive is set to take place on May 13 and is the first time his partner’s two older children, Cameron Dixon, 22, and Kelsey Dixon, 20, will join him.

It is particularly brave of Cameron who will have to overcome his fear of heights to complete the challenge.

Phil, 56, said: “People might think I’m crazy but one of the best experiences ever is to jump out of a plane and hurtle towards earth at 120mph – all the time knowing you’re raising money for a really proactive local charity.

“I love the Teamwork Trust members which is why I am utterly committed to fundraising for the charity.

“Everyone is so friendly, spontaneous and fun and I get to see exactly how the money I raise helps whenever I go along to the Corby centre.

“Having my partner’s two eldest children on board this time around will make it an extra special event and I am so very proud of Cameron, who is absolutely petrified of heights.

“He really doesn’t want to skydive but he knows it raises much-needed money and he is now as committed to the charity as I am.”

Phil hopes to smash his £2,000 target this time and is even planning future fundraisers.

He added: “I have ambitious plans next year.

“It’s becoming a regular fundraiser so I want to make it a truly family affair – with all six of mine and my partner’s children taking part.

“That is my dream and the only reason we can’t all do it this time is that the two youngest are not quite old enough.

“Next year they will be able to take part too and it will be amazing.”

Nick Hayton, business fund and development officer at Teamwork Trust, said: “We are overwhelmed by Phil’s continual support.

“His commitment to our charity is exceptional and the money he raises is greatly appreciated.

“We think it’s great that he now has his family on board and we can’t wait to see him complete his fourth tandem skydive later this month.”

To sponsor Nick visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/philheimes1

To sponsor Kelsey visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/kelseydixonskydive

To sponsor Cameron visit: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/camsskydive

Teamwork Trust Northamptonshire has centres in Corby, Wellingborough and Kettering and is a charitable organisation committed to ensuring everyone gets access to the same chances, choices and opportunities - whatever their individual needs or abilities.

For more information about Teamwork Trust contact Nick by calling 01536 511993, email nickh@teamworktrust.co.uk or click here