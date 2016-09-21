Isham villagers to discuss huge logistics park plans

The village of Isham will convene next week to discuss plans for a huge nearby logistics park which have been branded ‘ludicrous’ by one resident.

Last week we revealed plans had been submitted for a huge logistics park to the south-east of Junction 9 of the A14, a move which could create 2,800 jobs.

The plans will be presented by applicants DB Symmetry and then debated at a public meeting at Isham’s Village Hall in Church Street at 7.30pm on Monday, September 26.

Isham resident Graham Rait has been campaigning for a bypass around the village for decades - and with no sign of work beginning on it in the near future, he says the plans must be stopped.

He said: “There’s talk of 2,800 jobs at this site and if they’re all getting access from the A509 can you imagine the impact that will have?

“The buildings are colossal and they will totally shadow the village.

“The problem we have is that it’s Kettering land but Isham comes under Wellingborough Council.

“Our objections might not carry much weight and I don’t think there is much we can do about it.

“I just think it’s totally ludicrous.”

To view the plans, click here.

A decision is expected by November 25 this year.