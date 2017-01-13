Is this confirmation of first restaurant coming to Rushden Lakes?

A well-known restaurant chain is looking to be part of Rushden’s new multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme.

The first phase of Rushden Lakes is due to open in July with a range of shops and places for people to eat.

This unit will house one of Rushden Lake's anchor stores

While numerous big names for the shops have been revealed, including House of Fraser, Marks & Spencer and H&M, none of the restaurants have yet been confirmed by LXB, the developer behind the scheme.

However, the Northants Telegraph can reveal that Pizza Express has applied for a new premises licence for a unit at Rushden Lakes.

The application includes seeking permission to licence the premises for recorded music and opening hours from 11am to 12.30am Monday to Sunday.

It seems that the application, which will be considered by East Northants Council, is the first confirmation of several restaurants due to open at the new development.

Rushden Lakes is due to open in July

And it comes after the Northants Telegraph reported last August that a number of well-known restaurant chains were rumoured to be on the way to Rushden Lakes, including Pizza Express.

While the identities had not been revealed at the time, the Northants Telegraph was told of several restaurants ‘believed to be linked with the Rushden Lakes development.’

Pizza Express was among those believed to be taking units at the scheme, as well as Wagamama, Five Guys, Coast To Coast and Wildwood.

The Northants Telegraph contacted LXB for a comment on the restaurants lined up for the scheme, but has not yet had a response.

Planting has already started at the Rushden Lakes site

A separate application for a premises licence has also been submitted by Cineworld Cinemas for unit 13 at Rushden Lakes.

The proposed 14-screen cinema is part of the second phase of the development.