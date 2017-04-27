Irthlingborough six-year-old saves mum’s life with 999 call

A six-year-old Irthlingborough boy kept calm under pressure when his mum’s diabetes caused her to have a seizure by texting his dad, calling 999 and looking after his baby brother.

Tate King, a Year One pupil at Great Addington Primary School, rushed to the aid of his mum Jenna after her condition deteriorated when she was looking after him and his one-year-old brother Dawson.

The text Tate sent to his dad

Jenna, a 29-year-old childcare worker who has Type One diabetes, said had it not been for Tate’s actions she could have died.

She said: “I was sorting the breakfast out and by the time I sat down I just did not know what I was doing, I was unresponsive.

“We have been teaching Tate since he was about two about what to do if mummy is low [in blood sugar] and he stepped up to the plate.

“He texted his dad to say I was low but he couldn’t physically open the Lucozade so he called 999 and spoke to the paramedics.

Picture by Alison Bagley

“He told them what was going on, all the time while looking after his brother.

“If it wasn’t for Tate calling 999 I could have gone into a diabetic coma and died.”

Tate has since been nominated for a Pride in Britain award, and has been given a Rotary Star award.

Jenna, who lives in Irthlingborough with Tate, Dawson and husband Nick, added: “Absolutely nothing fazes him. Somebody nominated him for a Pride in Britain award before I did.

“At least 20 people have nominated him now.

“He’s so clever and good with technology.

“He’s all singing and all dancing and he’s such a little lifesaver.”

Great Addington Primary School headteacher Richard Meekings heaped praise on the youngster.

He said: “When I heard about it I was incredibly proud, as were all of the staff.

“At the end of the day the quick actions that he took saved his mum’s life and we have nothing but pride for him.

“We’re awarding him with a Rotary Star for extreme bravery.

“He is a wonderful boy who works hard and always comes in with a smile on his face.”