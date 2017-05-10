Irthlingborough pupils given TV studio tour after classmate wins Roald Dahl competition

Pupils at Irthlingborough Junior School stepped into the exciting world of television at the Discovery Channel after their classmate scooped first prize in a national Roald Dahl competition.

Alfie Richards, nine, was the winner of the Discovery Education Sweet Inventions Competition, which encouraged children to step into the shoes of character Willy Wonka by inventing their own sweets.

Children with their doughnuts.

Alfie impressed judges with his design for a magical chocolate bar which changes shape and colour.

Made from a top-secret recipe, ‘Magi-Choc’ can morph easily into other objects – enabling children to hide the treat from parents and teachers.

As part of his prize Alfie and his classmates were whisked to the Discovery Channel HQ in London for a behind-the-scenes tour.

The children visited the home of some of the channel’s shows, decorated Charlie and the Chocolate Factory sweet wrappers and made Fantastic Mr Fox doughnuts with Discovery’s own head chef.

Alfie said: “I was excited to see what it would be like inside the Discovery Channel, and to take part in the different Roald Dahl activities – especially making the doughnuts!

“I like Roald Dahl’s books because they are really imaginative.

“James and the Giant Peach is my favourite.”

Fellow Year 4 classmate Joe Gaskill said: “We had a great time at Discovery and enjoyed the different games.

“I love Roald Dahl’s books.

“He inspires me to make books of my own when I am older.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is my favourite, because Charlie wins a worldwide competition, and you can hardly believe it.”

Alfie’s winning chocolate design will form part of a special exhibition at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Buckinghamshire later this year.

The talented pupil took time out from his prize day to work with a professional designer, and see his artwork turned into a poster ready for the show.

Catherine Howard, director of educational partnerships at Discovery Education, said: “Roald Dahl is one of our best-loved children’s authors, and we were delighted with the response to our competition.

“It was lovely to welcome Alfie and his classmates to Discovery HQ to experience the magical world of broadcasting and see his winning design brought to life.”