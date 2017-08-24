Irthlingborough Carnival set for 80th anniversary

Irthlingborough’s carnival will celebrate its 80th anniversary when it comes to town next week.

The carnival, which was first held in 1937, will see the town come together for its annual parade on Saturday, September 2.

Carnival committee chairman Gemma Saunders has been involved with the carnival for 11 years and has been chairman for seven.

She said: “There’s no carnival around here in Northamptonshire that’s been going for so long.

“To celebrate our 80th anniversary is fantastic.

“This year we’ve got a marching band procession and a beer tent at the recreation ground.

“There will also be a fun fair and dance school entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s always such a great day and we’re hoping everyone will come out again.”

The carnival parade will leave Huxlow Science College at 1pm and will go down the High Street and around Victoria Street to the recreation ground.

Prize giving will take place at 2.45pm in the main arena.

Local band Thems The Brakes, who recently played at the Green Dragon in Higham, will also be performing in the beer tent at 6pm.