Irthlingborough-based charity looking for teams to support charity bowling night

A charity which helps children fighting neuroblastoma and other rare cancers is looking for teams to join them for a forthcoming fundraiser.

Chelsea’s Angels wants teams of six to eight people to sign up for their charity bowling night at AMF Bowling in Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough, from 7pm on September 15.

Teams are needed for the fundraiser for Chelsea's Angels

Tickets cost £11.99 each for the fundraiser, which will be followed by the charity having a gold tombola at Wellingborough’s Swansgate Centre on Saturday, September 23.

Both events are taking place in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The month is very important for the charity, not only because it is raising awareness about children affected by cancer but because it is the month of Chelsea’s birthday.

The Irthlingborough-based charity was set up in memory of Chelsea Knighton who lost her battle with neuroblastoma in August 2009.

The youngster had just one wish before she died, which was for her family to help other poorly children like her and this is exactly what they have done.

Since the charity was set up in 2010, it has raised thousands of pounds and supported more than 400 children diagnosed with neuroblastoma and other rare cancers.

One of the ways it helps families is by buying something to put a smile on the child’s face or by offering financial support to the family.

This could be to cover costs such as fuel to get to and from hospital appointments, or to cover bills or mortgage payments.

They also donate care packs to youngsters being treated at Leicester Royal Infirmary where Chelsea was treated.

As well as raising awareness about childhood cancer during September, the charity is hoping to add to its likes on Facebook so the page can reach 2,500 likes by Chelsea’s birthday on September 9.

For more information about the charity, click here or search for Chelsea’s Angels Children’s Cancer Charity on Facebook.