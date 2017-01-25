Irn-Bru sales increase by 80 per cent in Corby store ahead of Burns Night

As ‘little Scotland’ celebrates Burns Night tonight, food and drink sales of Scottish sourced products at Asda’s Corby store have seen a 50 per cent rise in sales.

Scottish sourced products are household names across the town, including Bells Pies, Malcolm Allan and Golden Cross crisps, and the increase in sales shows that Corby residents are still proud of their Scottish heritage.

The store in Phoenix Parkway, has also seen an unprecedented 80 per cent increase in sales of Irn-Bru, as locals look to celebrate Burns Night with the most iconic Scottish product on the shelves.

Jon Desborough, general store manager at Asda Corby, said: “We have customers coming into the store all year round asking what Scottish products we have in and this trend has rocketed in the lead up to Burns Night.

“We’re expecting to sell many more Scottish products in the next few days and as celebrations continue long into the weekend.

“We have more than 100 colleagues here at the store with Scottish descent; some first, some second and some third generation Scots, so Burns Night is always a special celebration for us all.”

Located more 200 miles south of the Scottish border, Corby has long been associated with Scotland due to its historic links to the steel industry.