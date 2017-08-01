Investigation into Sats results at school near Kettering under way

Have your say

An investigation into allegations relating to Sats results at a school near Kettering has begun.

Northamptonshire County Council is working with the Standards and Testing Agency over results for children at Cranford Primary School in Church Lane, Cranford.

It is not yet clear what the allegations are.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “We are currently working with the Standards and Testing Agency to investigate allegations relating to Key Stage 2 test results at Cranford School.

“While the test results are being investigated, parents should be reassured that teacher assessment information collated throughout Year 6 is being shared with their child’s prospective secondary school to ensure their academic levels are recorded and understood.”

One parent, who did not want to be named, told the Northants Telegraph she was worried it may affect her child’s future.

Both the Standards and Testing Agency and Cranford Primary School’s headteacher Julie Grey have been contacted for a comment.

The school has almost 100 pupils on its roll.

In May 2016, Cranford Primary School was awarded an ‘outstanding’ grade by inspectors from Ofsted.