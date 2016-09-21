Invade Rockingham Castle during fun day

Thousands are expected to flock to the area for the annual Rockingham Castle Country Fair at the weekend.

Oakleigh Fairs who have organised the event say this year they will offer more family entertainment than ever.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be at Rockingham at this, one of our very favourite family country shows.”

Taking place at the Castle’s showground and having a range of entertainment including birds of prey flying displays, the goat show, terrier racing, medieval village and fighting knights with Knights of Honour.

There will also be a children’s entertainer Devilstick Peat plus circus skills workshop, living history displays as well as arts, crafts and gifts marquees

A selection of caterers will be at the show and a licensed bar featuring real ales and cider as well as music from the Plonkers Agricultural band.

It opens from 10am to 5pm and admission is £7.50 for adults, £6 for concessions and £3 for children aged five to 16. Accompanied children under 5 can go absolutely free. For more details visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/rockinghamgame.