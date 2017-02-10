Intruder fled home of Northampton woman

A Northampton woman was pushed to the ground in her own home by a stranger who had sneaked into the property.

The woman was disturbed by a noise at her house in Randall Road, Kingsley, just before 7.30am and, on going downstairs, noticed that the front door was ajar. As she was going into the lounge, a man came out, pushed her over and left the property.

The stranger was 5ft 3in and wore a black Puffa style coats and beige trousers.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 29 but police have only released the information this morning (Friday).

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555, quoting incident number: 17000040513