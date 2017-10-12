Internet issues causing problems for East Northants Council

East Northants Council has apologised to anyone struggling to get through to them due to problems with their internet service.

The authority has no internet connection which means they cannot send or receive emails and they can’t take internet payments.

The issue is also causing problems for staff trying to access many of the council’s systems.

A spokesman for the council said: “Due to our ongoing technical problems, we are unable to take internet payments at the moment.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Anyone who needs to speak to the council in an emergency can call the contact centre on 01832 742000.

It is not yet known when the internet connection will be restored.

The council is also advising anyone affected by the water supply problems in Rushden today (Thursday) to keep an eye on the Anglian Water website, which will be updated as the work on the burst water main continues.