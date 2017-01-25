Interested in leasing Corby’s Coronation Park pavilion? There’s an open day today

An opportunity has arisen at Corby Council to take on the lease of Coronation Park’ pavilion.

As part of this process, interested parties are invited to submit sealed offers with a view to taking on the lease of the facility.

An open day will take place at the pavilion today (Wednesday) between 3pm and 5pm.

The deadline for returning a sealed offer is 4pm on Friday, February 17.

To register your interest in obtaining a tender pack, contact Corby Council’s CB Property department on 01536 464684 or email cb.properties@corby.gov.uk