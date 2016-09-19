Inspirational Amy is up for top national award

A librarian based at Corby Business Academy is one of just five to be named in this year’s School Librarian of the Year Honours List.

Amy McKay was nominated for the award by school principal Janet Duggan and will find out if she has won the award at a ceremony in London next month.

Amy combines her full-time job with a role on the national Youth Libraries Group committee and she is the National Coordinator of the Carnegie and Kate Greenaway medals, prestigious annual book awards that showcase the best in children’s and young adult books.

The academy said as well as supporting teaching and learning, Amy eagerly offers many enjoyable reading promotion activities including book-themed parties, reading groups and reading mentors and even author visits, reading challenges and book-ish Christmas presents.

Amy is especially proud of her work to narrow the gender gap in library use; boys now regularly borrow more than girls.

She said: “It’s important that we try different things to engage students as much as possible, because not everything will work for everybody and some things will work with one year group and not with others. It is also important that the library reflects the outside world and is relevant to students’ lives.

“I am delighted to be on the Honours List, but the library’s success is not solely down to me. It’s a team effort. I benefit hugely from having a supportive senior management team, innovative staff who are always willing to get involved and, in the library, with an amazing colleague who is passionate, dedicated and a pleasure to work with.”