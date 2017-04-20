Inspectors say Wellingborough junior school is ‘improving considerably’

Inspectors have said a school is improving after having its first monitoring inspection since being rated as inadequate last year.

Ruskin Academy in Wellingborough was visited by Ofsted inspectors in March for a special measures monitoring inspection.

It comes after the school’s most recent Ofsted inspection, carried out in July last year, rated it as inadequate.

The school is part of the Education Fellowship Trust, which recently made a request to transfer all of its 12 academies to new sponsors following ‘a review of current financial constraints facing the education sector and the misalignment of values with the Department for Education.’

A letter from Ofsted inspector Roary Pownall to the school said leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures.

And there was praise for the school’s new principal Angela Watts, who has been in post since September.

The report said she has created a new leadership team and about 80 per cent of teachers are now new to the school, although they continue to face considerable difficulties in recruiting staff.

The inspector said ‘the new principal is improving the school considerably’ and is making her expectations clear to all staff.

There was praise for senior leaders who have put in place a curriculum that is helping pupils to learn ‘more quickly’ and to acquire greater skills in reading, maths and science.

The report also said parents who met the inspector were very positive about improvements being made by the new principal and leadership team.

Following the report, principal Angela Watts said: “I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made at Ruskin Academy this academic year.

“I am extremely pleased that Ofsted recognised the achievements and improvements we have implemented for the good of our children.

“Our future is bright and I am looking forward to continuing to drive changes and strategic improvements to ensure that the children and local community have access to high quality teaching and learning with the best possible outcomes for every child in our academy.”

To read the report in full, search for Ruskin Academy via the Ofsted website at www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ofsted.