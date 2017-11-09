Inspectors say Wellingborough academy is inadequate

A Wellingborough school has been rated as inadequate by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Oakway Academy in June and their report published this week has given the school, which is part of the Hatton Academies Trust, an overall rating of inadequate.

They said it was inadequate in the three areas of quality of teaching, learning and assessment, outcomes for pupils amd early years provision.

It was rated as requiring improvement in the two areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

The report said: “Standards at the school have been too low for too long.

“Pupils are not well prepared for the next stage of their education.”

It also said the teaching of reading is inconsistent, the development of pupils’ knowledge and understanding in some subjects is not sufficiently well developed, and attendance is below the national average.

However, inspectors also noted a number of strengths, including the trust’s recent appointment of a head of primary education has increased the school’s capacity to improve and the headteacher has a ‘sound understanding’ of the needs of the school.

They said trust leaders have an accurate view of the school’s strengths and weaknesses and are helping leaders to make improvements.

A statement from the trust said: “Ofsted have published the Oakway Academy report following the inspection of the school in June 2017.

“Academy and trust leaders are pleased that Ofsted recognise in its report so many positive aspects of the academy’s work and the support provided by the trust.

“The trust is disappointed that the inspection took place the week before the publication of the Key Stage 2 SATs results which were not available to the Ofsted team.

“These results show that the academy is above the government’s floor standards for the first time and the rates of progress made by children have improved significantly compared to previous years.

“The increase in the percentage of children achieving the expected standard for reading and mathematics was greater than that achieved nationally.

“The trust acknowledges the better judgements for safeguarding, behaviour and welfare and leadership within the report and is confident that the improvements in these areas will continue to impact positively on the education of our children.

“The trust acknowledges the overwhelmingly positive comments made by so many parents to the Ofsted team.

“This shows that those that are involved with the academy on a daily basis are aware of the progress being made and we are grateful for their continued support.

“The trust has always acknowledged that the sponsorship of Oakway Academy is a long term commitment to improving the life chances of our local children, by providing a first class education as is delivered in our outstanding secondary, Sir Christopher Hatton Academy.”

Oakway Academy has 584 pupils aged between four and 11-years-old on its roll.

It joined the Hatton Academies Trust as a sponsor-led academy in September 2014.

Victoria Primary Academy in Wellingborough and Ecton Village Primary Academy are also part of the trust.

