Inspectors say Raunds school continues to be good

Staff and pupils are delighted after inspectors said their school continues to be good.

Raunds Park Infant School was judged to be good following an inspection in May 2013, and in its first short inspection since then, Ofsted has said it continues to be a good school.

They visited the school in March and a report published following the inspection says ‘pupils are happy, confident and proud of the school.’

It also states: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“Leaders and governors are aspirational for pupils and committed to the continued improvement of the school.

“You have a precise and accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for improvement.”

The report also said parents hold the school and its staff in high esteem, and all parents who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire would recommend the school to others.

Headteacher Lisa Jeffery said they were delighted that inspectors have said the school continues to be good. And she added: “We are pleased that the inspector liked our creative and exciting curriculum, and acknowledged all the hard work we are doing in raising standards across the school.

“The report reflects all the hard work the staff and children put in every day, and we are all so proud of the school.

“The school will continue to develop and prosper and have lots of exciting things planned for the rest of this term.”

The school currently has a few places available for children starting reception in September as well as a few places in Year 1 and 2.

To find out more contact Mrs Marks in the school office on 01933 622415.