Inspectors say Corby primary school is good

Staff and pupils are celebrating after receiving a good Ofsted report.

Oakley Vale Primary School in Corby has been rated as good following a recent inspection.

Pupils celebrating their good Ofsted report

The Ofsted report says the school has a ‘happy, calm and friendly’ environment and there was praise for its leadership, staff and the input of the Brooke Weston Trust.

Oakley Vale secured good judgements across the board in five areas and inspectors said it has ‘undergone a significant change in culture, ethos and ambition’ since its last inspection two years ago when it was judged as requiring improvement.

Inspectors said staff are highly motived to work together to improve their practice and they plan interesting lessons and the curriculum is enriched by a wealth of stimulating activities.

They praised the principal, Emma Goodwin, for providing an excellent model of leadership, ably supported by her vice principal, governing body and the director of education from the Brooke Weston Trust.

The curriculum is described as ‘broad and enriched by numerous activities’ and the quality of teaching and learning is good with teachers and teaching assistants working well together.

Inspectors found that relationships between staff and pupils are ‘warm and caring’ and students feel safe in school.

They also noted that attendance rates are rising rapidly.

The report said outcomes for students were good with standards of reading and writing in KS1 improving over the past three years and student achievement at the end of KS2 having steadily improved.

Principal Emma Goodwin said: “My staff and I are delighted with this report which shows that interventions that we have put in place are paying dividends.

“The inspectors recognised that we are a happy and improving learning environment and we are committed to continuing to improve still further.

“Thanks to the input of the teaching and support staff for all their hard work and enthusiasm in ensuring the best outcomes for students.

“The director of learning and support of the Brooke Weston Trust have also been instrumental in our progress.”

Brooke Weston Trust’s director of education, Trish Stringer, said: “This is a phenomenal report that recognises the hard work, vision and high expectations we have for Oakley Vale.

“Emma and her staff have done incredibly well to bring about such significant changes in a relatively short amount of time.

“I am delighted that their talents, efforts and tireless work have been recognised in this good Ofsted judgement.

“We are very proud of their achievements and feel confident that all the students are receiving an excellent education at Oakley Vale. Congratulations to everyone involved.”