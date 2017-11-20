Inspectors say Corby nursery is ‘outstanding’

A Corby nursery is celebrating after being awarded an ‘outstanding’ grade by Ofsted.

Little Learners Childcare, in Occupation Road, was praised by inspectors for its ambition and continuous improvement.

The nursery has 222 children on its roll, making it one of Corby’s largest, and manager Zara Hill said she was proud of the achievement.

She said: “We are very, very proud to be graded as outstanding.

“We have a big team of nursery staff and it’s the staff and parents that make the nursery what it is.

“Every child we work with has their own interests and ideas and that’s what helps us create these amazing activities.”

The nursery provides care and education for children from the age of eight weeks to four or five-years-old.

It also has a holiday club which has children up to the age of 12.

This is the third time Little Learners has been given the top grade possible.

Nursery owner Sam Evans said: “I am incredibly proud of my amazing team.

“To achieve it once is amazing but three times is out of this world.

“Everyone who works here works so hard.”

Inspectors from the education watchdog praised the nursery’s leadership and quality of teaching.

The Ofsted report said: “Children’s learning is meticulously planned and is informed by the regular and precise assessments of their development.

“Staff constantly reshape activities to help children to develop their concentration skills and to motivate them to keep trying.

“Extremely high levels of care and attention are paid to children’s health, emotional and physical wellbeing.

“Staff take time to get to know children.”