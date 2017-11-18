Inspectors impressed by Kettering service’s level of care

A Kettering-based service which helps people with learning disabilities has been rated as outstanding by inspectors.

Consummate Care provides supported living to people with learning disabilities in their own homes across the county.

At the time of the August Care Quality Commission inspection there were 12 people receiving care.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Consummate Care was rated Outstanding for being caring, responsive and well-led and Good for being safe and effective.

Head of inspection for adult social care in the central region Rob Assall-Marsden said: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at Consummate Care in Kettering.

“The service demonstrated an excellent commitment to providing outstanding care that was embedded into the practices of staff and the management team.

“People’s views were at the forefront of the service and it was designed around their needs.

“Staff were encouraged and enabled to work creatively which achieved consistently outstanding outcomes for the people receiving care and support.

“They worked innovatively so that people had meaningful experiences and could be active members of their local community.

“The people supported by Consummate Care have complex needs and people who demonstrated behaviour that may challenge services received care based upon best practice to meet their needs and had successfully reduced incidents in people’s homes.

“We saw that people were at the heart of the service and staff were committed to helping those in their care to live full, varied and fulfilled lives.

“And they were supported in creative ways to continue to achieve their aspirations and have new experiences.

“We were consistently told by those receiving care and their relatives that the service achieved exceptional outcomes for people.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”

Chief inspector of adult social care Andrea Sutcliffe said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”

A full report of the inspection has been published on CQC’s website.