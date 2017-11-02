Independent Desborough group gearing up for first election

A political party borne out of frustration over Desborough’s 400 per cent council tax rise will contest its first election this month.

A candidate for Independents for Desborough (IfD) will stand for the first time in a Desborough Town Council by-election on November 16.

Gil Holmes is representing the party and he says he is confident of victory.

He said: “I’m feeling pretty confident to be honest.

“I have been out doing some campaigning with others and we’re getting good responses.”

IfD was founded after an ‘insulting’ tax precept hike last year, which led to a vote of no confidence in the council.

With relations between some residents and the council at breaking point the party was formed.

Now it has its first chance to take a seat on the 12-strong council after the resignation of Cllr Alex Turigel.

Mr Holmes said: “We want to stand for all 12 seats [at the next full election] but first we need to make a dent.

“We were told we had no experience by Allan Matthews [council chairman at the time] but inexperience does not mean inability.

“May the best man win.”

The upcoming election is for the Desborough Loatland ward.

Also standing are: Gareth Coe (Labour), Jim French (Conservative) and Alan Window (Lib Dem).