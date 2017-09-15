‘Inadequate’ Rothwell school showing signs of progress

A Rothwell school placed in special measures after a highly critical Ofsted report is making progress, inspectors have found.

Montsaye Academy in Greening Road was told it must up its game earlier this year, after leadership and the quality of teaching were found to be inadequate.

After the rating a second short inspection took place in July, with its findings published this week.

In a letter addressed to then-interim principal Colin Boxall, inspector Deborah Mosley said: “The inspection was the first monitoring inspection since the school became subject to special measures following the inspection in November 2016.

“Having considered all the evidence I am of the opinion that at this time leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures, the trust’s statement of action is fit for purpose and the school’s improvement plan is fit for purpose.

“I recommend that the school does not seek to appoint newly qualified teachers.”

The school will not move out of special measures until its next full inspection.

Montsaye Academy’s new principal, Meena Gabbi, says she’s looking forward to helping improve its grading.

She said: “The HMI report recognises the improvements that have already been made at Montsaye Academy.

“I look forward to working to with the Montsaye community to rapidly move it out of special measures.”

Montsaye Academy has more than 1,000 pupils on its roll.

It recently celebrated impressive A-Level and GCSE results.