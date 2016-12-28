IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Uppingham and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Oliver David Downer

Tordoff Place, Kettering. Age: 26

On 10/09/2016 in London Road, Wellingborough, stole a mobile phone; in Trent Court, Wellingborough, stole jewellery and £60 cash.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay compensation of £295, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Thomas Francis Ferguson

Brinkhill Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 20/06/2016 stole two packs of steak, to the value of £10.39, from Aldi, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £185, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Ella Leonie Norman

Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 10/09/2016 in Market Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Benjamin Dean Hurry

Tyne Way, Rushden. Age: 38

On 18/09/2016 in Daventry without reasonable excuse did an act, namely contact a person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 10/06/2016.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

John Harris

Barlow Close, Rothwell. Age: 85

On 28/02/2016 drove a Ford Fiesta on the A6 Harborough Road, Braybrooke, without due care and attention in that the defendant entered the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £255, surcharge to fund victim services of £26, costs of £620, driving licence endorsed with five points.

Paul Brian Hammond

Branston Road, Uppingham. Age: 40

On 24/02/2016 in Wellingborough stole two registration plates to the value of £50; on 25/02/2016 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely fuel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £45.27.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years, to pay compensation of £95.27, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Tom Stuart Moss

Scott Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 08/10/2016 damaged a window, to the value of about £500, at the Cardigan Arms pub, Corby, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 26/10/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £425, compensation of £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £26, costs of £85.

Alisha Martina Aughey

Craigie, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 03/06/2016 in Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Geraint Emrys Jones

Rhyd Hir, Longford, Neath. Age: 58

On 05/03/2016 drove an Isuzu D-Max Yukon, in the Tesco car park, Carina Way, Kettering, without due care and attention in that as he exited from a parking space the trailer attached to his vehicle collided with a parked Honda Accord. The passenger exited the vehicle and assisted the driver with the manoeuvre, his vehicle collided with the parked vehicle again. Damage was caused to the Honda; failed to stop; failed to give name and address to owner of the Honda.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Charles David Thomas Goldsworthy

Kingsley Avenue, Kettering. Age: 29

On 25/10/2016 in Kettering damaged some patio slabs and a concrete outbuilding, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £85. account when imposing sentence.

Callum James Noble

Elm Walk, Corby. Age: 23

On 03/08/2016 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; on 15/09/2016 had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Qili So

Farndish Close, Rushden. Age: 38

On 07/09/2016 in Rushden assaulted a man by beating him; on 06/09/2016 in Rushden assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict:

Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, defendant prohibited from contacting victim directly or indirectly or via a third party. This order lasts until 14/12/2016.

Jakub Michal Wozniak

Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 10/06/2016 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; on 14/06/16 assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, defendant is prohibited from 1. contacting victim in any way, directly, indirectly or via a third party including social media. 2. entering the property or the gardens of an address in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 15/11/2018. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £620.

Arron Andrew Tracey Morrison

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 03/10/2016 in Wellingborough had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Graham Cameron

No fixed address. Age: 55

On 15/11/2016 in Corby town centre used abusive, insulting and threatening language towards persons and acted in an anti-social manner which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Corby Magistrates Court on 03/02/2016.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Luke James White

Sydney Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 02/10/2016 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85.

Connor Lee John Shaw

HM Woodhill Prison, Milton Keynes. Age: 23

On 17/08/2016 in Kettering with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Cheryl Sylvia Beeby

Crescent West, Kettering. Age: 38

On 06/08/2016 stole meat, to the value of £60, from the Co-op, Thrapston; on 09/11/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £170, compensation of £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Kerryanne Ann Monaghan

Constable Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 17/11/2016 in Jubilee Avenue, Corby, assaulted PC Webster in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £30.

Robbie Craig Bennison

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 25/10/2016 stole confectionery from Poundland, Kettering; on 26/10/2016 stole confectionery, to the value of £55, from Poundland, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, one other offence admitted and taken into consideration.

Shona McGuinness

Horsefair Lane, Rothwell. Age: 29

On 27/03/2016 stole coffee, Lucozade and Pop-Tarts from the One Stop Shop, Studfall Avenue, Corby; on 13/04/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Kettering Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 30/10/2016, stole confectionery, to the value of £11.98, from the Jet Service Station, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, costs of £85.

James Alexander

Shrubfield Grove, Corby. Age: 35

On 30/10/2016 drove a black Vauxhall Astra in Geddington Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £644, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.