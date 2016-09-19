IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Dean Beeby

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 12/06/2016 at Kettering wilfully obstructed PC Ellson in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 20 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £40.

Cheryl Sylvia Beeby

Lower Street, Kettering. Age: 38

On 30/06/2016 stole electrical tools, of a value unknown, from B&Q, Northampton; on 04/07/2016 together with another person, stole electrical tools, to the value of £405, from B&Q, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £10, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Paul Anthony Starling

Lower Street, Kettering. Age: 41

On 04/07/2016 together with another person stole electrical tools, to the value of £405, from B&Q, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Dawid Flak

Rochester Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 04/07/2016 drove a motor vehicle on Barrack Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Gavin William Appleyard

Elm Road, Kettering. Age: 37

On 06/07/2016 at St Swithins Close, Kettering, stole a baby’s bag, to the value of £60, Apple iPhone, £10 Next gift card, a baby’s teddy bear, birthing scans of sentimental value and £20 in cash; interfered with two motor vehicles with the intention that an offence of theft of the motor vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the said motor vehicle should be committed.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Adam Phillip Willis

Meadow Road, Rothwell. Age: 26

On 22/05/2016 drove a motor vehicle on the A45 Nene Valley Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 147mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Maksims Gnevasevs

Rose Close, Corby. Age: 19

On 10/01/2016 drove a VW Sharan in namely Talavera Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 123mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to be placed under a curfew for four months with electronic monitoring until 24/11/2016, to remain at home address from 8pm to 6am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £380 banned from driving for 30 months.

Tyrone Isaac Peter Sanders

Queens Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 24/05/2016 stole a pasta pot, to the value of £1.70, from Tesco Express, Wellingborough; in Wellingborough assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £51.70, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jeff Nathan Rolston

Rockingham Road, Corby. Age: 25

On 25/04/2016 in Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a sauce stand belonging to Rocky Fried Chicken, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; between 31/05/2016 and 04/06/2016 at the George Hotel, Stamford Road, Weldon, without lawful excuse, destroyed blinds, mattress and picture frames to the value of £400, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged; on 06/06/2016, stole a crate of Stella from the Neha Convenience Store, Rockingham Road, Corby; in Rockingham Road, Corby, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for one year, to pay compensation of £520.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Rafal Krzysztof Lancucki

Oakley Road, Corby. Age: 28

on 17/06/2016 in Oakley Road, Corby, in a public place, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £285, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

William James Strickland

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age: 21

On 02/07/2016 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Rockingham Road, Corby, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a breadknife.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited under and destroyed.

Bronson Michael Raphael Walsh

Boddington Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 03/07/2016 in Horsemarket, Kettering, wilfully obstructed PC Kniarzyk-Bayes in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £255, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ryan John Wharton

Carrington Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 15/06/2016 in Kettering, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a Fiat Punto for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage of less than £5,000 was caused to the vehicle; being the driver of a Fiat Punto owing to the presence of which in Stamford Road, Kettering, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to nother vehicle, failed to stop; driving without insurance; while banned from driving; on 16/04/2016 stole a Star Wars controller and headset, to the value of £56.99, from Game, Kettering; on 12/03/2016 stole DVDs, to the value of £166.95, from HMV, Kettering; on 16/04/2016 stole House of Marley headphones, to the value of £79.99, from HMV, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, compensation of £303.93, banned from driving for 12 months.

Jamie Marcus Hudson

Chippenham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 27/12/2015 in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £1,100, surcharge to fund victim services of £60, costs of £85.

Shane Turner

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 29

On 12/06/2016 failed, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a direction given to you in that you failed to leave the locality specified, namely Horsemarket, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85.

Harriet Watts

Jasmine Road, Kettering. Age: 50

On18/06/2016 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Tomasz Michal Zurowski

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 22/02/2016 drove a Toyota Avensis in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £25, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.