IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

James Hennessy

Whittam Close, Raunds. Age: 24

On 06/09/2017 drove a BMW 3 Series in Chelveston Road, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Benjamin Kwofie

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 10/09/2017 failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Damien Zbigniew Dworczyk

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On09/09/2017 drove a BMW X5 in Butts Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 118mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Suteesh Kumar

York Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 29/07/2017 in Wellingborough used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Amelia Jade Wykes

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 18/05/2017 stole electric toothbrushes and alcohol, to the value of £195.44, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; at Morrisons, Wellingborough, assaulted PC Hartshorn in the execution of his duty; at Morrisons, Wellingborough, assaulted a man; on 25/04/2017 stole three bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, to the value of £105, from Asda, Northampton; on 30/04/2017 stole three bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, to the value of £105, from Asda, Northampton; on 02/05/2017 stole three bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, to the value of £105, from Asda, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, to pay compensation of £390.

James Adair

Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 27/09/2017 stole a Juicy Couture gift set, to the value of £29.99, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Rachel Louise Katie Moy

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 24

On 06/07/2017 stole clothing and miscellaneous items, to the value of £153.50, from Primark, Corby; on 06/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 11 weeks.

Christopher George Nast

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 34

On 26/09/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £8, from Tesco Express, Rushden; on 23/09/2017 stole alcohol, to the value of £19, from the Co-op, Raunds; on 24/09/2017 stole a steam generator, to the value of £60, from Asda, Rushden; on 22/09/2017 stole consumables, to the value of £50.39, from the BP garage, London Road, Raunds; stole alcohol, to the value of £13.29, from the BP garage, London Road, Raunds.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay compensation of £77.39, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Lee Jay Jonathan White

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 29/08/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Samuel Peter Archer

Wicksteed Close, Kettering. Age: 29

On 22/08/2017 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Paul Anthony Starling

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 42

On 01/01/2017 in Kettering stole a bank card; committed fraud in that you used a bank card in the name of another person, intending to make a gain, namely purchase goods to the value of £40.50, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for two weeks concurrent, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Dharmin Bipin Desai

Southgate Drive, Kettering. Age: 31

On 18/09/2017 drove a Nissan Qashqai in Montagu Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 40 months.

Anton Phillip Tinsdeall

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 02/04/2017 in Northamptonshire had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £300, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Laura Scoular

Doris Road, Kettering. Age: 29

On 31/07/2017 in Margaret Road, Kettering, assaulted PC Brett McKenna in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £50.

Shaun Meadows

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 05/05/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Churchill Way, Burton Latimer, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 138mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Benjamin Pierce Gilkes

Studfall Avenue, Corby. Age: 25

On 29/03/2017 in Corby dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Kawasaki Kmx motorbike, to the value of £1,500, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; used a motorbike in Courier Road, Corby, without insurance; without a licence; had in your possession 9.11g of cannabis; 10 diazepam tablets.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, fined £160, banned from driving for six months, cannabis and diazepam tablets to be forfeited and destroyed.

Terri Lynn Page

Stokes Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 23/05/2017 in Northamptonshire with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; on 24/05/2017 made a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Aleksandra Judyta Marczak

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 10/05/2017 in Kettering, assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; on 31/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 14/08/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Samantha Deborah Mary Riley

Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Age: 24

On 15/09/2017 stole clothing, to the value of £45.80, from Primark, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jean Pierre Roberti

Easton Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 16/09/2017 drove a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Church Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Antonio Infante Sevillano

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 45

On 17/09/2017 drove a blue BMW in Occupation Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 130mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, banned from driving for 30 months, fined £533, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.