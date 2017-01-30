IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Pytchley, Raunds, Ringstead, Rushden, Stanwick, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Connor William Barry

Wood Street, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 20/11/16 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Waples in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Ionut Ionut Feraru

Siskin Close, Corby. Age: 21

On 17/07/2016 in Corby used towards persons unknown threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 07/11/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200.

Jordan Andrew James Potts

Brittania Gardens, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 22/07/2016 in Stamford Road, Kettering, assaulted a person, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 14/10/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 09/11/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 30/08/2016 in Birch Road, Rushden, without lawful excuse damaged a glass panel in a communal door, to the value of £150, belonging to Spire Homes, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged; on 04/11/2016 in Northampton had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 08/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 40 weeks, to pay compensation of £400.

Paul David Dunmore

Cartrill Street, Raunds. Age: 45

On17/08/2016 drove a Kawasaki Quad bike in Cartrill Street, Raunds, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 286mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 52 months.

Jordan Slater

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 24

On 21/08/2016 in Western Avenue, Daventry, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £233, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

James Liddell

Lime Grove, Rushden. Age: 40

On 10/07/2016 in Rushden, assaulted PC Adam White in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £2,600, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Isobel Ann Leitch

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 45

On 20/12/2016 stole a bag and cosmetics, to the value of £119.98,from TK Maxx, Corby; stole candles, to the value of £11.97, from Home Bargains, Corby; on 28/12/2016 stole two bottles of Tia Maria, one bottle of Finest Vodka and one bottle of Smirnoff Apple, to the value of £66, from Tesco Extra, Corby; in Corby, not being at your place of abode, had with you a foil-lined box for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely two bottles of Tia Maria, one bottle of Finest Vodka and one bottle of Smirnoff Apple.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay costs of £85, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jamuna Ambikaibakan

Grove Street, Raunds. Age: 38

On 18/07/2016 being the driver of a Toyota Verso, owing to the presence of which on a road, namely Thorpe Street, Raunds, failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Renault Clio; failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the accident.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving licence endorsed with five points.

Dennis Berry

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 63

On 30/06/2016 being the driver of a Hackney taxi, owing to the presence of which on a road, namely Ripon Court, Corbyfailed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it; failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the accident.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with five points.

Rene Catherine Mill

Highfield Road, Thrapston. Age: 18

On 23/08/2016 drove a Renault Clio in Roland Way, Higham Ferrers, without due care and attention in that you approached the junction at speed, hit the kerb, lost control of the vehicle, overran the junction and collided with another vehicle and the front wall of a property, which caused damage.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with three points.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Kelly Louise Beale

Church Road, Pytchley. Age: 36

On 03/12/2016, stole clothing, to the value of £117.96, from Sports Direct, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Alexandria Beverley Louise Roper

Richard Close, Kettering. Age: 21

On 06/12/2016 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis and diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Mateusz Wojdyla

Durban Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 05/12/2016 stole perfume and a T-shirt, to the value of £32.98, from TK Maxx, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £53, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Steven Peter Aucott

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 26

On 24/09/2016 drove a VW Golf in Castle Way, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely thc, in your blood namely 3.6mcg, exceeded the specified limit; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Robert Gatland

Denford Road, Ringstead. Age: 40

On 26/10/2016 in Ringstead drove a Nissan Micra while unfit to drive through drugs.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Gibson

Church Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 05/08/2016 in Corby, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contact with four named people by any means – including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so (2) entering a named area of Corby. This order lasts until 20/06/2018. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jayden David Declan Mann

Tennyson Road, Rushden. Age: 19

On 20/11/2016 failed, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a direction given to you in that you failed to leave the locality specified, namely Horsemarket, Kettering; resisted PC Tracy Maltby in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Harry Oliver

Casterton Close, Stanwick. Age: 21

On 03/12/2016 in Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; On 03/12/2016 drove a red Vauxhall Corsa in Regency Court, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £35, banned from driving for 18 months.