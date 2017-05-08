IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough, Peterborough, Raunds, Rushden, Titchmarsh, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Arkadiusz Orzechowski

Lapwing Close, Corby. Age: 24

On 28/02/2017 stole alcohol and hand cream, to the value of £29.98, from Asda, Kettering; on 15/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

James Terence Gorringe

Fount Court, Market Harborough. Age: 33

On 03/01/2017 drove a motor vehicle on the A508 at Kelmarsh, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Darren George Madden

Counts Farm Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 12/02/2017 stole perfumes, to the value of £79.96, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 12/02/2017 in Corby had in your possession 3.6g of cannabis; on 01/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stuart Webb

Abbots Close, Kettering. Age: 42

On 29/01/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, restraining order prohibits the defendant from contacting the victim or any member of her family by any means including via third party, electronic means or social media and not to go to an address in Wootton. This order lasts until 14/03/2019. To pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £600.

Juliette Vera Jane Rowthorn

High Street, Rushden. Age: 37

On 28/02/2017 in Rushden assaulted PC Elmes in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Mark Danny Buckland

Nasmith Avenue, Corby. Age: 47

On 10/03/2017 in Brooke Road, Great Oakley, entered as a trespasser an outbuilding with intent to steal; stole power tools.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Shane William Cruickshank

Ibson Walk, Corby. Age: 32

On 16/03/2017 stole food products, of a value unknown, from Farmfoods, Corby; assaulted a person.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 21 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, compensation of £100.

Christopher George Nast

Harcourt Street, Raunds. Age: 34

On 30/12/2016 stole meat and cheese, of a value £40, from the Co-op, Raunds; on 26/01/2017 stole meat, to the value of £40, from the to Co-op, Higham Ferrers; stole general foodstuffs, to the value of £80, from the Co-op, Higham Ferrers; on 04/03/2017 stole fish, meat and wine, to the value of £64.34, from the BP garage, Raunds; on 03/03/2017 stole memory cards, to the value of £200, from Asda, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 343 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Daryl Anthony Stevenson

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 23/02/2017 stole two packs of steaks, to the value of £20, from Palmers Butchers, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Liam James Cleary

No fixed address. Age: 28

On 11/12/2016 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely food and drink, was required or expected from you, dishonestly attempted to make off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £87.55; on 29/12/2016 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £2o0, compensation of £171.55, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £40.

Jamie Michael Wickes

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 10/03/2017 having entered as a trespasser part of a building, namely the bar area, stole cash and alcohol to the value of £110.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for four months, to pay compensation of £110, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Dean Beeby

Scott Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 17/02/2017 in Kettering assaulted a community support officer in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

David Paul

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 48

On 18/02/2017 stole meat, to the value of £28.54, from Morrisons, Corby; on 06/11/2016 stole Champagne, to the value of £9.99, from the Co-op, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, compensation of £9.99.

Lee Adrian Andrew Sheerin

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 16/02/2017 in a public place, namely Corby Urgent Care Centre, Cottingham Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Larry Bennett

Burghley Road, Peterborough. Age: 54

On 25/02/2017 drove a Peugeot 307 on the A45 eastbound, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Zoe Jolene Humphries

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 06/02/2017 stole a can of Monster energy drink and two chargers, to the value of £8.87, from B&M Stores, Wellingborough; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Sanijs Sandijs Knoks

Thorne Court, Corby. Age: 29

On 23/02/2017 drove an Audi A3 in namely Daniell Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 124mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty, Jailed for 42 days suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Glenn Love

Courteenhall Drive, Weldon. Age: 43

On 26/02/2017 drove a Skoda Superb in Rockingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 107mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Luke Rebhan

Briar Road, Kettering. Age: 19

On 21/10/2016 in School Lane, Kettering, assaulted a man thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 days suspended for 12 month, to pay compensation of £750, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Kieran Adrian Smith

Harcourt Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 16/10/2016 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a garage door, to the value of £300, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Emma Louise Young

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 26/02/2017 drove a Renault Megane in Oakley Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Barbara Barnes

Spilsby Close, Corby. Age: 34

On 15/01/2017 drove a Renault Clio in Montagu Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood namely 95mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Nathan Jon Raynor

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 22/02/2017 stole two bottles of vodka, to the value of £34, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Samuel John Stone

Islington, Titchmarsh. Age: 28

On 26/02/2017 in a public place, namely Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.