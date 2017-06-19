IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Irthlingborough, Northampton, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Richard Hudson

No fixed address. Age: 45

On 22/04/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged the shop front window of Bon Marche, Corby, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 98 days, pay compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Nikita Ashworth

Chestnut Avenue, Kettering. Age: 23

On 22/09/2016 drove a blue Renault Clio at the crossroads of Broughton Road with Pytchley Road and Orlingbury Road, Broughton, without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £350, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Joshua Albert Miller

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 23

On 05/04/2017 drove a Ford Focus in Linnet Lane, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Magdalena Skrok

Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 30/03/2017 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £365, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 32 months.

Adam Tiwary

Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 35

On 10/04/2017 without lawful excuse, damaged your Buddi Tracker and its accessories, to the value of £590, belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage them or being reckless as to whether they would be destroyed or damaged; on 14/03/2017 having entered as a trespasser a building, namely The Market Tavern pub, Northampton, stole a number of bottles of alcohol to the value of £400 to £500.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 168 days, to pay compensation of £650, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Edvinas Griketis

Wellingborough Road, Northampton. Age: 24

On 24/03/2017 drove a Citroen C3 in Wilby Way, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72ugmcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 12/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

William Brown Youdale

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 30/03/2017 stole meat to the value of £23.16, from the C-op, Corby; on 03/05/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 20/4/2017 stole two tubs of ice-cream, to the value of £5, from Tesco, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Montell Paul Stephen Ashby

Kiln Way, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 27/03/201 7 in Webb Road, Raunds, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; drove a motor vehicle in Webb Road, Raunds, without a licence; without insurance; on 24/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Alexander Willis

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 25/03/2017 in Wellingborough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing another person harassment, alarm or distress; on 12/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Thomas John William Baxter

Jasmine Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 05/04/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 06/04/2017 in Kettering damaged an Apple iPhone, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, to pay compensation of £600.

Samuel Tyler Cox

No fixed address. Age: 24

On 14/03/2017 in Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 56 days suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from: (1) contacting victim directly or indirectly by any means including via third party, electronic means or by social media; and (2) attending an address in Rushden. This order lasts until 25/04/2019. To pay compensation of £250.

Stacey Simone Moore

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 06/03/2017 stole six bottles of spirits, to the value of £106, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days suspended for 12 months, to pay costs of £85.

Jodiene Heather Hill

Cartrill Street, Raunds. Age: 36

On 12/11/2016 stole deodorant and body wash, to the value of £10, from Everyday Essentials, Raunds; on 25/11/2016 stole deodorant, to the value of £15, from Everyday Essentials, Raunds; on 15/02/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

WELLINGBOROUGH

Kerry Andrews

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 22/03/2017 in Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted PC Ross MacDonald in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Margaret Cash

Alexandra Road, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 29/12/2016 having entered as a trespasser Voujon restaurant, Wellingborough, stole a laptop and bag.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Danny Fleming

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 20

On 07/04/2017 in Kettering, drove a Ford Focus knowing it had been taken without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority; without insurance; without a licence. Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Gary Colin Flynn

Forest Gate Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 12/04/2017 drove a Peugeot 206 in Forest Gate Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Dawid Rudnicki

Holyrood Walk, Corby. Age: 34

On 09/04/2017 drove any MG ZR in Willow Brook Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Joshua Thomas Frederi Summers

Aldsworth Close, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 08/04/2017 in Bourton Way, Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Divesh Patel

Fernie Way, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 08/04/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Knights Court, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £770, surcharge to fund victim services of £77, costs of £85, banned from driving for 14 months.

Paul Simon Baxter

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 24/03/2017 in a public place, namely the Esso service station, Oakley Road, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 25/03/2017 at Corby Police Station, without lawful excuse, damaged a camera belonging to Northamptonshire Police, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.