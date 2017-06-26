IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Islip, Kettering, Mawsley, Northampton, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

NORTHAMPTON

Johnathan Lee Barrow

Athelstan Road, Kettering. Age: 36

On 13/04/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; between 12/04/2017 and 15/05/2017 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 84 days suspended for 24 months, restraining order prohibits defendant from (1) contacting victim in any way; (2) attending two addressed in Kettering. This order lasts until 02/05/2019. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Justin Paul Etches

St Peters Avenue, Kettering. Age: 37

On 16/04/2017 in Northampton assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Dawid Jakub Opuchlik

Gilchrist Avenue, Corby. Age: 28

On 05/02/2017 Ralph Lauren clothing, to the value of £ 339.92, from TK Maxx, Corby; on 05/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 147 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Daniel James Binns

Harrowden Road, Northampton. Age: 33

On 10/03/2017 stole two bottles of Jack Daniels, to the value of £50, from Morrisons, Wellingborough; on 27/03/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 08/05/2017 stole several packs of meat products, to the value of £41, from Iceland, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 35 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Martin John Walker

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 40

On 16/03/2017 in Corby resisted PC Adam Balcomb in the execution of his duty; used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; on 19/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, be placed under a curfew with electronic monitoring from 09/05/2017 to 08/08/2017. To remain at home address from 8pm to 6am daily. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kristoffer Ryan Basibas

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 15/04/2017 stole sunglasses, to the value of £92, from Boots, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jack Burbridge

Kettering Road, Islip. Age: 18

On 01/05/2017 in Kettering assaulted PC Dodds in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £150.

Keiron Rush

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 27

On 07/03/2017 in Kettering, assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; on 05/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, to pay compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Lee Paul Scott

Lale Walk, Wittering. Age: 38

On 20/03/2017 stole a Nike rucksack, to the value of £24.99, from Sports Direct, Kettering; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Northfield Avenue, Kettering, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Fat Max yellow handled Stanley knife; on 19/04/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his Fat Max yellow handled Stanley knife.

Joanne Rosso

Kettering Road, Rothwell. Age: 30

On 13/04/2017 drove a Ford Ka in Main Road, Wilby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 28 months.

WELLINGBOROUGH

David Capitine

Skegness Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 24/03/2017 in Kettering used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by that person whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jose Julio Marques Balde

Brinsley Green, Corby. Age: 24

On 12/04/2017 drove a silver Peugeot in Cecil Drive, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Stephen Murray Beasley

Hawthorn Road, Kettering. Age: 63

On 17/02/2017 at Harrys Park Wood and Upper Laundimer Wood, Old Dry Lane, Brigstock, stole wood from the Forestry Commission; on 26/02/2017 in Kettering had in your possession ammunition, namely 24 rounds of .22 rifle ammunition, without a firearm certificate in force at the time.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his 24 rounds of.22 rifle ammunition.

Rajver Chohan

Springfield Road, Rushden. Age: 32

On 08/04/2017 drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A4500, Earls Barton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your reath, namely 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Dale Alexander Cruickshank

Ibsen Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 14/04/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a car window, wiper and body work, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Aaron James Harte

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 16/04/2017 in a public place, namely Knox Road, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Krystian Kujda

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age: 31

On 18/04/2017 stole wine, to the value of £6.99, from Lidl, Corby; had in your possession a quantity of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, fined £240, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jay Alexander Lawrence

Blinco Road, Rushden. Age: 34

On 16/04/2017 in a public place, namely Knox Road, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

William Joseph Long

Knox Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 13/04/2017 in a public place, namely Park Road, Wellingborough, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Diane Wendy Russell

Highfield Road, Rushden. Age: 55

On 16/04/2017 stole a bottle of wine, to the value of £6.75, from Tesco Express, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Liam Gerard Tuite

Hawthorn Avenue, Mawsley. Age: 28

On 15/04/2017 drove a Ford Fiesta in Main Street, Loddington, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 131mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 120 days suspended for 24 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, to be placed under a curfew with electronic monitoring.

Start date 03/05/2017, end date 02/08/2017.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 60 months.